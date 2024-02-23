From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop the war in Ukraine! 2/24 Shinjuku anti-war demonstration Against Genocide In Gaza
As part of a global day of action on the 2nd year anniversary of the Ukraine war actions are taking place in Japan and throughout the world.
Stop the war in Ukraine! 2/24 Shinjuku anti-war demonstration
ウクライナ戦争やめろ!2/24新宿反戦デモ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCC8ck_rH4c
24 February 2024 In Tokyo
--Absolutely against the war in Ukraine!
--Stop the Gaza genocide immediately!
--Do not allow US-Japanese imperialism to wage war against China!
--Let's overthrow the Kishida regime, which is pushing towards oppression of the people and war!
For more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCC8ck_rH4c
