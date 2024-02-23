top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/28/2024
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Racial Justice

USCPR Phone Zap: Honoring Black-Palestinian solidarity

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join USCPR on Wednesday, Feb. 28 to mobilize our masses and discuss our joint struggles this Black History Month.

You’ll hear from Jalil Muntaqim, Black Panther Party member and former Political Prisoner, on the joint struggle for liberation and the prisoner struggle.

We will be mobilizing to defend Rafah from Israel's genocidal assault, and stop “THE DEADLY DEAL,” a $95 bilion spending package that just passed the Senate. The Deadly Deal includes $14 billion in weapons to Israel for arming genocide, and the elimination of all humanitarian funding to the UNRWA aid agency for Palestinian refugees, permanently.

At 11 AM PT, we'll flood Congress’s phone lines together to let them know we're watching as the U.S. government continues to back Israel's horrific massacres and forced starvation of Palestinians in Gaza. Demand that your elected officials call for a PERMANENT CEASEFIRE NOW and stop arming Israel!
For more information: http://uscpr.org/PhoneZap
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 5:02PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code