USCPR Phone Zap: Honoring Black-Palestinian solidarity
Date:
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join USCPR on Wednesday, Feb. 28 to mobilize our masses and discuss our joint struggles this Black History Month.
You’ll hear from Jalil Muntaqim, Black Panther Party member and former Political Prisoner, on the joint struggle for liberation and the prisoner struggle.
We will be mobilizing to defend Rafah from Israel's genocidal assault, and stop “THE DEADLY DEAL,” a $95 bilion spending package that just passed the Senate. The Deadly Deal includes $14 billion in weapons to Israel for arming genocide, and the elimination of all humanitarian funding to the UNRWA aid agency for Palestinian refugees, permanently.
At 11 AM PT, we'll flood Congress’s phone lines together to let them know we're watching as the U.S. government continues to back Israel's horrific massacres and forced starvation of Palestinians in Gaza. Demand that your elected officials call for a PERMANENT CEASEFIRE NOW and stop arming Israel!
For more information: http://uscpr.org/PhoneZap
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 5:02PM
