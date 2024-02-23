top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/23/2024
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Pelosi Full Moon Ceremony

sm_png_image.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, February 23, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Nancy Pelosi's House, 2640 Broadway, SF (nr. Divisadero)
The sun will set about 5:56pm; the Full Cold Moon should be revealed about then.
We will circle around with candles, bread and wine or grape juice, and each person can express what is in their heart for the Queen of Death, San Francisco's own Nancy Pelosi, who says "No to ceasefire, that's Putin's message. Continue the genocide; Israel has a right to defend itself."

Marjorie Mikels, who is running against Pelosi says "She is owned by AIPAC and the war industry. Pour soul. Drive all hate out of our thoughts and minds. This evening we will pray for her, cover her with a cloak of forgiveness and love, in our minds, freeing her and all of us, so we can imagine and open a new door of how it can be."

CODEPINK and friends invited one and all to join the ceremony, with peaceful hearts and minds. We are pink-slipping Pelosi, laying her off. Her "services" are no longer required. She is a right-wing oligarch and war enabler, funding a genocide with our $; making us all complicit, causing a collective worldwide trauma. San Francisco deserves honest, compassionate representation in Congress; healthcare for all, affordable housing, clean energy, living wages, good educational institutions-- not endless war and war profiteering.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 4:41PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code