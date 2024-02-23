Pelosi Full Moon Ceremony

Date:

Friday, February 23, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Nancy Pelosi's House, 2640 Broadway, SF (nr. Divisadero)

The sun will set about 5:56pm; the Full Cold Moon should be revealed about then.

We will circle around with candles, bread and wine or grape juice, and each person can express what is in their heart for the Queen of Death, San Francisco's own Nancy Pelosi, who says "No to ceasefire, that's Putin's message. Continue the genocide; Israel has a right to defend itself."



Marjorie Mikels, who is running against Pelosi says "She is owned by AIPAC and the war industry. Pour soul. Drive all hate out of our thoughts and minds. This evening we will pray for her, cover her with a cloak of forgiveness and love, in our minds, freeing her and all of us, so we can imagine and open a new door of how it can be."



CODEPINK and friends invited one and all to join the ceremony, with peaceful hearts and minds. We are pink-slipping Pelosi, laying her off. Her "services" are no longer required. She is a right-wing oligarch and war enabler, funding a genocide with our $; making us all complicit, causing a collective worldwide trauma. San Francisco deserves honest, compassionate representation in Congress; healthcare for all, affordable housing, clean energy, living wages, good educational institutions-- not endless war and war profiteering.