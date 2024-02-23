From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Let Gaza Live" - RACCOON event at Ferry Building Plaza
Date:
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
Ferry Building Plaza - between the two monuments
"Let Gaza Live" - RACCOON action at Ferry Building Plaza in San Francisco.
We will protest the genocide in Gaza enabled by USA support - with our large variety of expressive tools: 5 megaphones, 7 airhorns, 6 soccer trumpets, 30 whistles, a gallon of red paint for bloody handprints, pre-stamped postcards to send to representatives, dozens of Chalk sticks, dolls that we will shroud to commemorate the dead Palestinian children, stencils, and a Large Kite.
Join us to display your grief and fury and commitment to help the persecuted.
For more information: https://RACCOON.Today
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 12:43PM
