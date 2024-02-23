"Let Gaza Live" - RACCOON event at Ferry Building Plaza

Date:

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Hank Pellissier

Location Details:

Ferry Building Plaza - between the two monuments

"Let Gaza Live" - RACCOON action at Ferry Building Plaza in San Francisco.



We will protest the genocide in Gaza enabled by USA support - with our large variety of expressive tools: 5 megaphones, 7 airhorns, 6 soccer trumpets, 30 whistles, a gallon of red paint for bloody handprints, pre-stamped postcards to send to representatives, dozens of Chalk sticks, dolls that we will shroud to commemorate the dead Palestinian children, stencils, and a Large Kite.



Join us to display your grief and fury and commitment to help the persecuted.