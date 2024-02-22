Palo Alto: Silent vigil for ceasefire in Gaza and Ukraine

Date:

Friday, February 23, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

855 El Camino, Palo Alto, CA

corner of Embarcadero and El Camino, on the public sidewalk just outside Town & Country Village, in front of the big lamppost "sign"

We meet at the Palo Alto corner of El Camino and Embarcadero on the public sidewalk outside Town & Country shopping center in silent Quaker protest with signs and banners. Please lend a hand! We have signs to share for peace & justice, and honoring the struggles and accomplishments of our Black sisters and brothers



