Palo Alto: Silent vigil for ceasefire in Gaza and Ukraine
Date:
Friday, February 23, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
855 El Camino, Palo Alto, CA
corner of Embarcadero and El Camino, on the public sidewalk just outside Town & Country Village, in front of the big lamppost "sign"
We meet at the Palo Alto corner of El Camino and Embarcadero on the public sidewalk outside Town & Country shopping center in silent Quaker protest with signs and banners. Please lend a hand! We have signs to share for peace & justice, and honoring the struggles and accomplishments of our Black sisters and brothers
For more information: https://peaceandjustice.org/events-calendar/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 9:42PM
