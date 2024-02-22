top
Palestine

SF to Genocide Joe: "You Are Not Welcome Here!"

by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
Hundreds protest as Biden fundraises among his wealthy promoters
sm_001-05224-850_9238.jpg
original image (2071x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21) The protesters assembled in Alta Plaza Park beginning at 5pm. A truck with sound equipment soon arrived followed by David Solnit with hundreds of signs including his gigantic cease fire signs seen in many Bay Area actions. Speakers blasted the war crimes US tax dollars are enabling. Eventual Palestinian freedom was proclaimed and yes, from the river to the sea.

Protesters from teenagers to seniors then marched through the area. Most all wore some form of keffiya, today's de rigeur protest fashion accessory. Many women in traditional Arab dress marched.

Seniors were well represented. The generation of Americans of European ancestry that grew up in the years following World War II were those that had to confront the hard question of the Holocaust. Many remembered family conversations that began with the question of how a supposedly advanced nation, a world leader in art, philosophy, and science could have descended into such barbarity.

No meaningful answers were ever found and often, conversations were quickly cut off so as not to harm the young people in the room. The best the adults could do was to promise "never again."

That generation is now our grey-haired seniors. Many were there understanding that "never again" had failed. They joined the hundreds of young people in protest.

The President of the United States, there to raise campaign money, has become the Eichman to Israel's genocidal monster, Netayahu. Without the money and weapons Biden is providing, Israel's attempt to kill or drive away all Palestinians, and we do mean all, could not happen. Were Biden to order the supply ships to turn around, the Netanyahu government would collapse, the genocide would stop and the Israeli people might, just might, spare themselves the eventual fate of Hitler's followers.

As we hear Biden's slurring of words and see his stiff gestures we wonder about his senility and ask ourselves if his moral train has left the cerebral station, or if it was ever there to begin with.

We now see the result of a US political system dominated by money. Biden, over the last two decades of his long political career has received over four million dollars from AIPAC. That might be connected to why we have "never again", again.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_002-05224-850_9193.jpg
original image (1951x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_003-05224-850_9197.jpg
original image (2025x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_004-05224-850_9221.jpg
original image (1493x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_005-05224-850_9228.jpg
original image (1424x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_006-05224-850_9234.jpg
original image (1696x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_007-05224-850_9259.jpg
original image (1400x1592)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_008-05224-850_9270.jpg
original image (2107x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_009-05224-850_9271.jpg
original image (2044x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_010-05224-850_9274.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_011-05224-850_9289.jpg
original image (2141x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_012-05224-850_9316.jpg
original image (1691x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_013-05224-858_0797.jpg
original image (2005x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_014-05224-858_0803.jpg
original image (2181x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_015-05224-858_0832.jpg
original image (2061x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_016-05224-858_0843.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_017-05224-858_0850.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_018-05224-858_0868.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_019-05224-858_0893.jpg
original image (1400x1553)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 6:56PM
sm_020-05224-858_0903.jpg
original image (2231x1400)
