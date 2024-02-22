Monterey: Community Art Build for Palestine

Date:

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Windows on the Bay Park, Del Monte Beach, Monterey

Our grief for the continued loss of innocent Palestinian lives and our hope for Palestinian liberation are collective. This Sunday, February 25th from 3-5PM, bring offerings for a community altar build and share. Themes are grief and honor for Palestinian martyrs and hope/liberation. We will gather at Window on the Bay Park, 717 Del Monte Ave. in Monterey (in front of the volleyball courts and the Whale Playground, just off the corner of Del Monte Ave. and Camino El Estero).



For the altar: bring artwork, pictures, mementos, candles, flowers, books, textiles, food, etc.



For the share: play an instrument, read a poem, sing, share food, drink, or a special scent, etc.



We will have tents set up with the altar ready to be graced with all our offerings, a speaker and mic for sharing speech and song, and limited chair seating (plenty of ground seating is available). Please DM us if you have questions/needs around accessibility.



Special thanks to Emma @falcofous for allowing us to use their beautiful artwork throughout this post (original piece on final slide) and setting an example of how we can each use our individual skills to fight for Palestinian liberation. Emma is a CSUMB Science Illustration student. Check out their Linktree for info about the birds of Gaza, and maybe hit the tip jar while you're there.