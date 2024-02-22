top
Palestine
Indybay
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Biden & Pelosi Protested in San Francisco's Pacific Heights for Supporting Gaza Genocide

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 9:27AM
Hundreds rallies in San Francisco's Pacific Heights to protest Biden and Nancy Pelosi for their support for Israel's genocide in Gaza. Biden was in town to get contribution from the billionaires. There are over 80 in Pacific Heights and the Bay Area.
sm_palestininan_youth_speak.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Hundreds of supporters of the Palestinian people rallied in San Francisco Pacific Heights on
where a fundraiser was being held for Biden's election campaign. Biden on his trip to the Bay Area was greeted by Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi at SFO and she along with Biden has supported more military weapons to Israel despite the massive murder of children and the people of Gaza as well as the destruction of all hospitals, school and thousands of homes.

Speakers and participants are angry at the Democratic Party for its continued support for the US war machine. There are over 80 billionaires in San Francisco and many live in Pacific Heights and profit from the trillions of dollars of US war funding.

Additional Media:

Protest At SFLC No AFL-CIO Support For Genocide In Palestine! Break Ties With Israeli Histadrut
https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4

Thousands of Trade Unionists Rally For Palestine In Los Angeles & Against Genocide Joe
https://youtu.be/-VFThwz6BoM

The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8

Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/

The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

Blow Against Zionism! UK Professor David Miller Wins Tribunal Ruling He Was Fired For Anti- Zionism
https://youtu.be/SCnJ5iTzT9c

SF DA Brooke Jenkins "Drop The Charges" On The 78 Say Community & Labor
https://youtu.be/uocWWiBV0-8

Palestine, Labor, Retaliation & The Removal Of AHS Bd Member & Nurse Jennifer Esteen From AHS Board
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI

Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw

The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121

Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM

U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza

Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0

AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/tNn52eLqQmA
§Marching By Pacific Heights Mansions
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 9:27AM
sm_marching_by_mansion.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
The rally and march took place in Pacifica Heights which has a large number of billionaires and war profiteers.
https://youtu.be/tNn52eLqQmA
§Why Is Dem President Supporting Genocide?
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 9:27AM
sm_why_is_dem_pres_supporting_genocide_.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
One of the participants asks why a Democratic president is supporting genocide.
https://youtu.be/tNn52eLqQmA
§Night March In Pacific Heights Against US Supported Israeli Genocide
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 9:27AM
sm_night_march_pacific_heights.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
The night time march in Pacific Heights against Genocide Joe who was collecting millions from the billionaires with the help of Nancy Pelosi
https://youtu.be/tNn52eLqQmA
§Stop Bombing Hospitals
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 9:27AM
sm_stop_bombing_hospitals.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
People are angry that Biden, the Democrats and Republicans are supporting the bombing of hospitals.
https://youtu.be/tNn52eLqQmA
§Pacific Heights Mansions & Marchers
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 9:27AM
sm_pacifica_heights_billionaire_mansions.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
The rally and march were held next to the capitalist class in Pacific Heights. These capitalists as people at the rally said benefit from the ware machine that has over 800 US military bases around the world.
https://youtu.be/tNn52eLqQmA
§Ceasefire Now Was A Demand Of Many At The Rally
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 9:27AM
sm_palestine_ceasefire.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
The rally has placards calling for a ceasefire.
https://youtu.be/tNn52eLqQmA
§Ship Leaving The Bay From Pacific Heights
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 9:27AM
sm_ship_from_pacific_heights.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
From Pacific Heights a ship left the bay.
https://youtu.be/tNn52eLqQmA
