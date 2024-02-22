Hundreds rallies in San Francisco's Pacific Heights to protest Biden and Nancy Pelosi for their support for Israel's genocide in Gaza. Biden was in town to get contribution from the billionaires. There are over 80 in Pacific Heights and the Bay Area.

Hundreds of supporters of the Palestinian people rallied in San Francisco Pacific Heights onwhere a fundraiser was being held for Biden's election campaign. Biden on his trip to the Bay Area was greeted by Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi at SFO and she along with Biden has supported more military weapons to Israel despite the massive murder of children and the people of Gaza as well as the destruction of all hospitals, school and thousands of homes.Speakers and participants are angry at the Democratic Party for its continued support for the US war machine. There are over 80 billionaires in San Francisco and many live in Pacific Heights and profit from the trillions of dollars of US war funding.Additional Media:Protest At SFLC No AFL-CIO Support For Genocide In Palestine! Break Ties With Israeli HistadrutThousands of Trade Unionists Rally For Palestine In Los Angeles & Against Genocide JoeThe War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry GoldbetterPalestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming IsraelThe AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff BlankfortBlow Against Zionism! UK Professor David Miller Wins Tribunal Ruling He Was Fired For Anti- ZionismSF DA Brooke Jenkins "Drop The Charges" On The 78 Say Community & LaborPalestine, Labor, Retaliation & The Removal Of AHS Bd Member & Nurse Jennifer Esteen From AHS BoardZionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South AfricaThe Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol LangAFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol LangThe Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade UnionOrganized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The PalestiniansU.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for PalestinePalestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The NazisAFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli GenocideThe Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol LangProduction of Labor Video Project