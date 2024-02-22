From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Biden & Pelosi Protested in San Francisco's Pacific Heights for Supporting Gaza Genocide
Hundreds rallies in San Francisco's Pacific Heights to protest Biden and Nancy Pelosi for their support for Israel's genocide in Gaza. Biden was in town to get contribution from the billionaires. There are over 80 in Pacific Heights and the Bay Area.
Hundreds of supporters of the Palestinian people rallied in San Francisco Pacific Heights on
where a fundraiser was being held for Biden's election campaign. Biden on his trip to the Bay Area was greeted by Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi at SFO and she along with Biden has supported more military weapons to Israel despite the massive murder of children and the people of Gaza as well as the destruction of all hospitals, school and thousands of homes.
Speakers and participants are angry at the Democratic Party for its continued support for the US war machine. There are over 80 billionaires in San Francisco and many live in Pacific Heights and profit from the trillions of dollars of US war funding.
Additional Media:
Protest At SFLC No AFL-CIO Support For Genocide In Palestine! Break Ties With Israeli Histadrut
https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4
Thousands of Trade Unionists Rally For Palestine In Los Angeles & Against Genocide Joe
https://youtu.be/-VFThwz6BoM
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
Blow Against Zionism! UK Professor David Miller Wins Tribunal Ruling He Was Fired For Anti- Zionism
https://youtu.be/SCnJ5iTzT9c
SF DA Brooke Jenkins "Drop The Charges" On The 78 Say Community & Labor
https://youtu.be/uocWWiBV0-8
Palestine, Labor, Retaliation & The Removal Of AHS Bd Member & Nurse Jennifer Esteen From AHS Board
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx
AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM
U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/tNn52eLqQmA
