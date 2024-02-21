Leidesdorff Research Center - Black Miners Bar - Groundbreaking Celebration and Work Day

Date:

Friday, March 15, 2024

Time:

10:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Location Details:

Black Miners Bar - Lake Natoma

Folsom, California

In 1844, Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. acquired Rancho Rio De Los Americanos, 8 Spanish leagues or roughly 35,521 acres as a Mexican Land Grant with the unique added stipulation not to disturb the Native Americans migrations upon on his titled property, today's vast American River Parkway during the transition from Mexican to United States rule.



The California Gold Rush began in Winter 1848 and by Fall of 1854, the initial successful Negro Bar mining camp had grown into the growing transportation hub we call the City of Folsom today, a vast Regional Gold Mining District. The initial mile long gravel bar mining camp, along the American River, was established upon land entitled to the "African Founding Father of California, Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County as surveyed by Theodore Judah, September 1854.



This rich California Gold Mining District along the American River attracted international fame during the Gold Rush Era, 1848-1855. We lovingly called the early pioneers, 49ers' because in 1849 the gold mining towns of Negro Hill, Mormon Island, Negro Bar and others were established.



This 175 Anniversary Year, we highlight "hidden secrets" while reclaiming our past. Once again officially documenting the salient contributions by early California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry (1840-1875) once again submitting the application to rejoin the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, showcasing our ongoing quest for freedom, equity and inclusion.



"Black Miners Bar, est. 2022" remains the home for our Leidesdorff Research Center as we continue the journey to qualify and quantify the central hub for our California Underground Railroad Network to Freedom (1840-1875)



Everyone is invited to join our "Groundbreaking Ceremony and Workday" as we implement long-standing efforts plans to document, preserve, interpret and showcase the salient contributions by people of Pan African Descent during our Gold Rush Era, this 175th Anniversary Year of 49ers', early California Pioneers both enslaved and free.