top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/15/2024
Central Valley Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Leidesdorff Research Center - Black Miners Bar - Groundbreaking Celebration and Work Day

leidesdorff_research_center_1.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, March 15, 2024
Time:
10:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Location Details:
Black Miners Bar - Lake Natoma
Folsom, California
In 1844, Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. acquired Rancho Rio De Los Americanos, 8 Spanish leagues or roughly 35,521 acres as a Mexican Land Grant with the unique added stipulation not to disturb the Native Americans migrations upon on his titled property, today's vast American River Parkway during the transition from Mexican to United States rule.

The California Gold Rush began in Winter 1848 and by Fall of 1854, the initial successful Negro Bar mining camp had grown into the growing transportation hub we call the City of Folsom today, a vast Regional Gold Mining District. The initial mile long gravel bar mining camp, along the American River, was established upon land entitled to the "African Founding Father of California, Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County as surveyed by Theodore Judah, September 1854.

This rich California Gold Mining District along the American River attracted international fame during the Gold Rush Era, 1848-1855. We lovingly called the early pioneers, 49ers' because in 1849 the gold mining towns of Negro Hill, Mormon Island, Negro Bar and others were established.

This 175 Anniversary Year, we highlight "hidden secrets" while reclaiming our past. Once again officially documenting the salient contributions by early California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry (1840-1875) once again submitting the application to rejoin the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, showcasing our ongoing quest for freedom, equity and inclusion.

"Black Miners Bar, est. 2022" remains the home for our Leidesdorff Research Center as we continue the journey to qualify and quantify the central hub for our California Underground Railroad Network to Freedom (1840-1875)

Everyone is invited to join our "Groundbreaking Ceremony and Workday" as we implement long-standing efforts plans to document, preserve, interpret and showcase the salient contributions by people of Pan African Descent during our Gold Rush Era, this 175th Anniversary Year of 49ers', early California Pioneers both enslaved and free.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 6:08PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code