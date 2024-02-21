An advance of a book coming out on the 80th anniversary of the most important trial of the 20th Century ...

Changing Sides: Henry Kissinger and the Nuremberg Legacy

Martin Edwin Andersen, an award winning national security whistleblower, first broke the story in The Nation in 1987 of Henry Kissinger giving a “green light” to Argentina’s far-right generals for their state terrorist dirty "war."In 2005, he served as an expert witness in the Italian government's case against Chilean tyrant Augusto Pinochet Ugarte, the author of a car-bomb terrorist attack a mile away from the White House in which two people, one an American citizen, were murdered.Andersen subsequently lost his job as a professor at the Pentagon’s National Defense University (NDU) under Vice Admiral Ann E. Rondeau for, among other disclosures, blowing the whistle on an NDU colleague from Chile who served previously as a senior official in Pinochet’s state terrorism organization.Jaime García Covarrubias later received life imprisonment for his role in three separate cases of the murders of nine unarmed people, being found guilty in 2023 (the fiftieth anniversary of the far-right military coup there promoted by Henry Kissinger), in the case involving four detained university students and others.Andersen’s latest book, Changing Sides: Henry Kissinger and the Nuremberg Legacy, is due out in early 2025, the 80th anniversary of the start of the Nuremberg trials.The following, focusing on the little understood role played by Kissinger in the Watergate scandal, is an adapted chapter of the Kissinger biography, slated to come out on the 80th anniversary of the most important trial of the 20th Century. It was published in the Winter 2024 edition of A Contracorriente this month.