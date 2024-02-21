Ceasefire Postcards to Congress Pop-Up

Date:

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Andy

Location Details:

Heyma Yemeni Coffee at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley

Let's continue to put pressure on our congressional representatives to demand a permanent ceasefire, an end to the genocide in Gaza, and the resumption of funding to UNRWA. Writing postcards together, in community, we support one another to strengthen our solidarity with the Palestinian people.



We will have a limited number of postcards and stamps available. We encourage community members to bring both. Bring the address of the congressional rep for your district. We will provide the Senators' and the President's addresses.



We will meet at the Heyma Yemeni Coffee at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley this Saturday, 2/24/24 from 12:30pm to 2:30pm. Spread the word and show up!