From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Ceasefire Postcards to Congress Pop-Up
Date:
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Andy
Location Details:
Heyma Yemeni Coffee at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley
Let's continue to put pressure on our congressional representatives to demand a permanent ceasefire, an end to the genocide in Gaza, and the resumption of funding to UNRWA. Writing postcards together, in community, we support one another to strengthen our solidarity with the Palestinian people.
We will have a limited number of postcards and stamps available. We encourage community members to bring both. Bring the address of the congressional rep for your district. We will provide the Senators' and the President's addresses.
We will meet at the Heyma Yemeni Coffee at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley this Saturday, 2/24/24 from 12:30pm to 2:30pm. Spread the word and show up!
We will have a limited number of postcards and stamps available. We encourage community members to bring both. Bring the address of the congressional rep for your district. We will provide the Senators' and the President's addresses.
We will meet at the Heyma Yemeni Coffee at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley this Saturday, 2/24/24 from 12:30pm to 2:30pm. Spread the word and show up!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 2:24PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network