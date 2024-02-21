From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Warheads to Windmills Book Talk
Date:
Friday, March 08, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
NuclearBan.US
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Author Timmon Wallis will discuss his new book, Warheads to Windmills: Preventing Climate Catastrophe and Nuclear War. Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about these existential threats and what you can do for a safer and more sustainable world.
This event is free and open to the public.
Learn more about Warheads to Windmills:
http://www.warheadstowindmills.com/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1376284092...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 11:49AM
