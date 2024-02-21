top
East Bay U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services

The Mad Covid-19 Tea Party

by Nayvin Gordon
Wed, Feb 21, 2024 10:56AM
Public Health Policy regarding Covid-19, is unscientific and deadly madness
The Mad Covid-19 Tea Party

July 2, 2022, the New York Times printed an article entitled, “New York City Quietly Drops Color-coded Covid Alert System, as Cases Rise”.

1/19/24, Cal Matters printed this headline: “California ends COVID isolation rule for asymptomatic cases as winter infections climb.”

2/14/24, The New York Times prints the following article: “Isolation time for Covid-19 Might Be Cut to 24 Hours.”

The Centers for Disease Control does not require masking in medical or healthcare facilities.

Science has clearly shown that symptomatic and asymptomatic infections are contagious for two days before any symptoms to up to 10 days after symptoms appear. https://publichealthmdc.com/blog/2022-12-08/how-long-are-you-contagious-when-you-have-covid-19

All these changes in protection guidelines will result in almost unlimited spread of the virus, most dangerously by staff, patients, and visitors in hospitals and healthcare facilities where the most vulnerable will now be exposed to infection.

The Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland would be in good company today:

“Spread the virus on toast like warm butter,
Rising cases will make lives much better.
We love health mandates and blueberry pancakes,
Hospitals too sick so homes are safe places.
There’s nothing new under the sun,
It’s time for tea and sticky buns.”

Dr. Nayvin Gordon, 2/20/24

Gordon writes about politics and health, and his articles have appeared in: The Mercury News, Counterpunch, Z Magazine, Countercurrents, Scoop Independent News, Anderson Valley Advertiser, Socialist Viewpoint, Multiracial Unity Blog, Scientific American, The Oakland Tribune, The Journal of Family Practice, American Family Physician and Dissident Voice. He may be reached at gordonnayvin [at] yahoo.com
