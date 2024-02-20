top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections

Genocide Joe Out of San Francisco!

sm_428645127_18045213133619999_499628536611988292_n.jpg
original image (640x640)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Alta Plaza Park
Jackson St. & Steiner St.
San Francisco, CA
Genocide Joe will be in San Francisco at a fundraiser for his re-election campaign, alongside his genocide facilitating colleague, Nancy Pelosi. As Biden attends his fundraiser in the wealthiest part of the city, the Israeli occupation continues to mercilessly bomb and massacre Palestinians in Gaza, using US manufactured weapons directly supplied by the imperialist Biden administration.

On February 20, 2024, the US vetoed another UN resolution calling for a ceasefire. Biden refuses to call for a permanent ceasefire and to lift the 17 year long brutal siege over Gaza. Biden is responsible for the ongoing US-backed Zionist genocide of Palestinians, murdering over 35,000 Palestinians, and causing the ongoing destruction of life and civilization in Gaza.

A reelection campaign fundraiser, for which a ticket to attend costs $100,000, exemplifies Biden’s and Pelosi’s prioritization of the rich and powerful ruling class and their war profiteering over the masses and the needs of people. BIDEN, PELOSI: BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS.

We refuse to be silent while powerful and useless politicians actively facilitate a genocide, celebrate themselves, and ignore the people’s popular demands: END ALL US AID TO ISRAEL. PERMANENT CEASEFIRE NOW. END THE SIEGE ON GAZA NOW.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3lJxf0uEBK/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 9:51PM
