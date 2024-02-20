From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Los Altos: Flood the Fundraiser!
Thursday, February 22, 2024
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Protest
Angela
Car Caravan meetup at Stanford Shopping Center, Nordstrom Lot
550 Stanford Shopping Center
Palo Alto, CA
GENOCIDE JOE IS COMING TO TOWN, LET'S SHUT IT DOWN!! Biden thinks he's coming into friendly territory this Thursday to schmooze with rich donors and rake in the cash.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 7:37AM
