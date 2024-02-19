Community Screening of Israelism

Date:

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Animal Rights for Palestine

Location Details:

Berkeley Animal Rights Center West, 2414 Sixth St, Berkeley, CA 94710

We are excited to be partnering with @ifnotnowbayarea to screen the documentary Israelism for our community! Join us on February 24th at 5 pm at the Berkeley Animal Rights Center.



Israelism explores the quickly changing American Jewish relationship with Israel, and features interviews with Simone Zimmerman, Peter Beinart, Sami Awad, Noura Erakat, Jeremy Ben-Ami, Abe Foxman, Rebecca Pierce, and many others.



Israelism premiered at Big Sky Film Festival in Feb 2023, and has won awards at the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, Tallgrass Film Festival, Arizona International Film Festival, and Brooklyn Film Festival. It has been covered in the pages of Jacobin, the Forward, YNet, and the NYT.



Light refreshments will be provided and the movie will be followed by a short open-forum discussion.



Donate to Tikkun Olam Productions, the non-profit behind Israelism, to support the film: bit.ly/DonateTikkunOlam

