Community Screening of Israelism
Date:
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Animal Rights for Palestine
Location Details:
Berkeley Animal Rights Center West, 2414 Sixth St, Berkeley, CA 94710
We are excited to be partnering with @ifnotnowbayarea to screen the documentary Israelism for our community! Join us on February 24th at 5 pm at the Berkeley Animal Rights Center.
Israelism explores the quickly changing American Jewish relationship with Israel, and features interviews with Simone Zimmerman, Peter Beinart, Sami Awad, Noura Erakat, Jeremy Ben-Ami, Abe Foxman, Rebecca Pierce, and many others.
Israelism premiered at Big Sky Film Festival in Feb 2023, and has won awards at the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, Tallgrass Film Festival, Arizona International Film Festival, and Brooklyn Film Festival. It has been covered in the pages of Jacobin, the Forward, YNet, and the NYT.
Light refreshments will be provided and the movie will be followed by a short open-forum discussion.
Donate to Tikkun Olam Productions, the non-profit behind Israelism, to support the film: bit.ly/DonateTikkunOlam
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3iZRd7pPLR/?i...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 19, 2024 10:54AM
