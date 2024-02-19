From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Free Palestine! Workers & General Strike NOW at SFLC Meeting to Stop US Supported Gaza by Labor Video Project Workers protested at the San Francisco Labor Council for the leadership's support for the genocide going on in Israel and their actions to shutdown any debate on the labor boycott and shutoff of all US weapons to Israel as well as the criminal genocide supported by the Biden administration. They are big supporters of war monger Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi who is pushing for war against China.



Workers went to the San Francisco Labor Council on February 12, 2024 to demand a general strike to stop th US supported Israeli genocide in Gaza. The officials of the SFLC have blocked any discussion on Palestine and got a letter from AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler that they cannot even have a discussion on a labor boycott of Israel for the apartheid policies against Palestinians. The officials of the council have also bullied delegates and removed one who raised the issue at the council.



The officials also tried to remove the workers but they stood up and chanted Free Free Palestine, General Strike. After failing to remove them for fear of bad publicity and embarrass the judges there at the meeting who wanted the SFLC endorsement, they allowed social worker Monique Flambures to speak for 5 minutes.



After speaking she received support from the delegates many of whom support the Palestinians but the delegates have been blocked by the top officials from taking any action on the genocide in Gaza.



One vice president of the council, Olga Miranda who is also president of SEIU 87 tried to get a goon squad to throw the workers out. She is also a big labor supporter of AIPAC and spoke at their 2016 convention supporting Zionism. She has also physically threatened a member of her local who voiced opposition to ordering members to give financial support to Democratic Party politicians that Miranda was supporting.



Additional Media:



Workers Demand General Strike To Free Palestine At SF Labor Council As Bureaucrats Shutdown Action

https://youtu.be/EY_vhLr2__0



SEIU 87 Pres Olga Miranda At 2016 AIPAC Conference

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd6JHMYr2ps

Protest At SFLC No AFL-CIO Support For Genocide In Palestine! Break Ties With Israeli Histadrut

https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4



AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI



The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter

https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8



US Labor Has Long Been a Stalwart Backer of Israel. That’s Starting To Change





Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel

https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/



The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza



The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?

https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza



UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine

https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/



The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang

https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

SF Mayor Lee's Ally SEIU 87 Pres Miranda Physically Assaulted Dissident At Union

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/04/27/18798906.php



§ Social Worker Monique Flambures. Spoke For A General Strike Against Genocide by Labor Video Project Social worker Monique Flambures was able to speak for five minutes at the San Francisco Labor Council after they tried to throw the workers out. She talked about where the billions should go instead of Israeli''s genocide in Gaza. https://youtu.be/ZOeSpxHsYRg

§ SF Labor Council Officials Tried To Throw Out Workers Who Oppose Gaza Genocide by Labor Video Project The San Francisco Labor Council leadership which included supporters of AIPAC like SEIU 87 president Olga Miranda have shutdown any debate or discussion on the genocide in Gaza. They have refused to discuss reolutiions for a a ceasefire submitted by the Postal Workers. The UESF leadership have also refused to fight for any action by the SFLC on the genocide in Gaza although they passed a resolution in their local. https://youtu.be/ZOeSpxHsYRg