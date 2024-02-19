From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Outraged about Gaza? Register (& vote) Green Party! (Reg. change deadline)
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
12:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Other
Green Party
Most libraries and post offices have postage-paid voter registration cards, or you can register Green online via the Secretary of State's website, at: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
Tuesday, February 20 is the deadline to change your voter registration status for the upcoming March 5 primary election. Below is our short "Green Voter Guide" article about the deadline and why you might want to change your registration. More info about the "Green Voter Guide" is here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/02/17/18863230.php and the complete 8-page Green Voter Guide is here: https://acgreens.files.wordpress.com/2024/01/gpac-vg-03-24-web-rev.pdf
************************************************************
"Outraged about Gaza? Register and Vote Green Party!"
If you're outraged that Biden hasn't called for a ceasefire in Gaza then take a strong action and register and vote Green Party in the upcoming Presidential Primary election! Because California has a "Top Two" primary, registering Green won't affect your ability to vote for any other public office.
The Green Party is the only progressive political party with ballot status in states across the country. Most libraries and post offices have postage-paid voter registration cards, or you can register Green online via the Secretary of State's website, at: https://registertovote.ca.gov/ The deadline to change your voter registration status is February 20 -- act now!
************************************************************
For more information: https://acgreens.files.wordpress.com/2024/...
