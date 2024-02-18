All Hands on Deck at San Jose State University!

Date:

Monday, February 19, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

MLK Library, Rm 255

150 E San Fernando St

San Jose, CA



All hand on deck! We are asking the community to come out and support SJSU students in their action against Zionism on campus. The only solution is an end to genocide and the complete and total liberation of Palestine!