All Hands on Deck at San Jose State University!
Monday, February 19, 2024
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Angela
MLK Library, Rm 255
150 E San Fernando St
San Jose, CA
All hand on deck! We are asking the community to come out and support SJSU students in their action against Zionism on campus. The only solution is an end to genocide and the complete and total liberation of Palestine!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3f0wrMxT8W/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 18, 2024 8:08PM
