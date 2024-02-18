2/19/24 Press Release On Shutting Down Waymo’s On Streets Of SF & CaliforniaRally Against Robo TaxisWhat:Press Conference In San Francisco Chinatown To Demand The Shutdown of Waymo On The Streets Of San Francisco And California.When:12/19/24 Monday 12:00 pm NoonWhere:Chinatown 750 Kearny St. under Bridge Between Portsmouth Square and SF Chinatown HiltonSan FranciscoWho:Network For Safety In Our Streets & For Working PeopleWaymo’s Off Our Streets-Safety First For The People Of San Francisco & CaliforniaOn Monday February 19, 2024 San Francisco residents, safety advocates, trade unionists and workers will hold a press conference to demand that all Waymo autonomous driverless vehicle be immediately removed from the streets.Despite the reckless action of the GM owned Cruise robo car company to violate the DMV rules in San Francisco and cover up the accident that dragged a pedestrian more than 20 feet, Governor Newsom’s DMV and CPUC continue to allow these driverless vehicles on the streets of San Francisco and they want to allow them to go to the peninsula and SFO.The criminal cover-up of the accident by Cruise has also been unprotected by Governor Newsom’s supporter San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. If a pedestrian tried to cover up the records of their accident they would be charged criminally yet SF DA Brooke Jenkins refuses to prosecute the executives of Cruise who were responsible for this criminal negligence and reckless behavior.The recent attack and burning of a $200,000 Waymo robo taxi in Chinatown is a reflection of the growing anger and disgust that the people of San Francisco have for this threat to their health and safety by a governor that does not care what the people have to say about these driverless vehicles and instead is only listening to Google and his corporate funders.Google owned Waymo like GM owned Cruise also have been allowed to violate the the DMV rules by Governor Newsom’s DMV and CPUC. They have said that these vehicles if they violate DMV driving rules will not be held accountable and no tickets will be issued.Speakers will address Governor Newsom’s flagrant violation of DMV rules by his hand picked CPUC and his appointed director of the DMV. These agencies continue to be allowed other regulate themselves despite the dangers to the public.Newsom also vetoed a bill by the State Legislature to limit the autonomous driverless trucks over 10,000 pounds on the highways and streets of California. He has taken over $10 million from Google and apparently takes his orders from the tech billionaires rather than the people of California.Enough is Enough. We cannot afford another catastrophe by these vehicles.Network For Safety In Our Streets & For Working PeopleEndorsed byAlliance For Independent WorkersUnited Front Committee For A Labor PartyContacts: