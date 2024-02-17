From the Open-Publishing Calendar
What is truly “affordable" housing in SF and how can we get it?
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Panel Discussion
Art Persyko
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09
SF Gray Panthers Monthly Zoom Forum & Membership Meeting:
"What is truly 'affordable' housing in SF and how can we get it?"
Tuesday • February 20, 2024 • 1 -2;30 pm; with an SF Gray Panther membership meeting from 2:30 to 3pm.
The lack of truly affordable housing in San Francisco is a serious problem that we need to solve. What can we do about it? Will the city and state measures on the March 5, 2024 primary ballot help us meet the need for affordable housing in SF? What else is being done about it? Join us to find out. Bring your questions and comments to our SF Gray Panther forum
For more information: https://sfgraypanthers.org/events
