San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

What is truly “affordable" housing in SF and how can we get it?

2023-01-17-new_logo_with_website.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09
MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295
PHONE IN: 699-900 9128 US (SAN JOSE)
SF Gray Panthers Monthly Zoom Forum & Membership Meeting:
"What is truly 'affordable' housing in SF and how can we get it?"

Tuesday • February 20, 2024 • 1 -2;30 pm; with an SF Gray Panther membership meeting from 2:30 to 3pm.

The lack of truly affordable housing in San Francisco is a serious problem that we need to solve. What can we do about it? Will the city and state measures on the March 5, 2024 primary ballot help us meet the need for affordable housing in SF? What else is being done about it? Join us to find out. Bring your questions and comments to our SF Gray Panther forum
For more information: https://sfgraypanthers.org/events
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 17, 2024 5:25PM
