What is truly “affordable" housing in SF and how can we get it?

Date:

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Art Persyko

Location Details:

SF Gray Panthers Monthly Zoom Forum & Membership Meeting:

"What is truly 'affordable' housing in SF and how can we get it?"



The lack of truly affordable housing in San Francisco is a serious problem that we need to solve. What can we do about it? Will the city and state measures on the March 5, 2024 primary ballot help us meet the need for affordable housing in SF? What else is being done about it? Join us to find out. Bring your questions and comments to our SF Gray Panther forum