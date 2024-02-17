Hundreds of San Franciscoo city workers marched and rallied at SF General Hospital to demand an end to outsourcing and union busting by Breed and City bosses.

Hundreds of SF City worker rallied on 2/16/24 at San Francisco General Hospital to demand full staffing, an end to outsourcing along with privatization and flagrant union busting. They talk about the lack of staffing which they said has led to real problems taking care of the patients.Thousands of jobs are unfilled and the city is pushing hundreds of millions of dollars to consultants, non-profits an private companies to do public jobs and work. Workers talked about the possibility of a general strike growing as workers are unable to survive in capitalism.