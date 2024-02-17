top
Fields of Struggle: Agricultural Laborers in California, 1939-1966 38th Annual Program

Wednesday, February 28, 2024
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Speaker
Labor Archives & Research Center
Special Collections, Room 460 (4th Floor), J. Paul Leonard Library, San Francisco State University
2/28/24 Fields of Struggle: Agricultural Laborers in California, 1939-1966 38th Annual Program

https://library.sfsu.edu/event/labor-archives-and-research-center-exhibit-opening-and-38th-annual-program
Labor Archives and Research Center Exhibit Opening and 38th Annual Program Thursday, February 29, 2024 Event Time 05:00 p.m. - 07:00 p.m. PT Cost free Location Special Collections, Room 460 (4th Floor), J. Paul Leonard Library, San Francisco State University


Overview
The Labor Archives and Research Center's 38th Anniversary Annual Program will be held on Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 5:00-7:00pm. This program will mark the opening of the exhibition Fields of Struggle: Agricultural Laborers in California, 1939-1966. This exhibit, drawn from the papers of Henry P. Anderson, examines the tensions and solidarity between distinct groups of migrant agricultural laborers, with an emphasis on the Bracero Program and the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee (AWOC). This program will feature keynote speaker Mireya Loza, author of Defiant Braceros: How Migrant Workers Fought for Racial, Sexual and Political Freedom. This event will be held at the Labor Archives and Research Center, Room 460 on the 4th floor of the J. Paul Leonard Library.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 17, 2024 10:22AM
