SF: Mass Rally for Palestine
Date:
Monday, February 19, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Civic Center Plaza
San Francisco, CA
SF BAY AREA: We flood the streets on "President's Day" to remind the world that
@POTUS is responsible for the #GazaGenocide through his support and military aid. #NoBusinessAsUsual
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 10:08PM
