View events for the week of 3/24/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action

Roy Zimmerman in Concert

sm_royz_3-24-2024_flyer.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Time:
7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955
Roy Zimmerman returns to the Monterey Bay area on Sunday evening, March 24th to present an evening of original songs infused with his signature blend of wit, satire, and hilarity. He’s sung these songs on stages, screens, and airwaves for over thirty years, bringing laughter and encouragement to progressive-minded people across the nation. Roy co-writes these songs with his wife Melanie Harby. Their song parody “Vote Him Away (The Liar Tweets Tonight)” has had over 140 million views online. Watch it at https://youtu.be/JlZg-dObruo

Doors open at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are $25 or pay what you can. Reserve your seats on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/royZ-Monterey-2024-tickets

Roy Zimmerman's 90-minute performance is a hearty feast of laughter and encouragement for progressive-minded people who need a lot of both.

His songs have been heard on HBO and Showtime, and his videos have garnered tens of millions of views. He has recorded for Warner/Reprise Records and has shared stages with Bill Maher, Ellen DeGeneres, Holly Near, Robin Williams, Arlo Guthrie, John Oliver, Kate Clinton, The Roches, and George Carlin.

"Original. Unique. Brilliant. Prolific. Talented. Insightful. Witty. Consistent. Versatile. He simultaneously inspires me and makes me laugh my ass off." -Paul Krassner

"Lyrical brilliance. Just excellent." Weird Al Yankovic

"I congratulate Roy Zimmerman on reintroducing literacy to comedy songs." Tom Lehrer

"One of the funniest, most musical and meaningful comedians you'll ever experience." -Ed Pearl, the Ash Grove

"Zimmerman displays a lacerating wit and keen awareness of society's foibles that bring to mind a latter-day Tom Lehrer." The Los Angeles Times

For more information visit: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 2:14PM
§Reserve you seats on Eventbrite
by Catherine Crockett
Fri, Feb 16, 2024 2:14PM
qr-royz-3-10-24.png
Tickets are $25 or pay what you can.
https://peacecentral.wordpress.com
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
