CSUMB Rally Against Tuition Hikes: Join the CSU-Wide Walkout

Date:

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Abolitionist & Decolonial Learning Collective

Location Details:

Main Quad, California State University--Monterey Bay

Fight against the Tuition Hike! Spread the word! Stop the Tuition increase!



The Abolitionist & Decolonial Learning Collective (ADLC) has been meeting with Students Against Tuition Hikes (S.A.T.H.) in order to come up with an action plan to fight against the current tuition hike. Students all throughout California are planning and organizing to walk out!!



🗓️ On Wednesday, February 28 starting at 12:00PM, we ask students to join us in a walkout to the Main Quad on campus.



Are you upset about how much college tuition costs? It’s increasing, and this increase affects everyone in all different academic focuses and degrees! We need student solidarity now more than ever!



📖 As a reminder: Students have power! In 2018-2019, students organized to freeze a tuition hike: “Statewide tuition was frozen for four years because students came together to fight against these increases. Thousands of us marched and demonstrated, shared our stories and forced the CSU Administration to listen.”



Please let us know if there are any questions, concerns, or accommodations we can provide. We hope to see the word spread and we ask everyone to tell a friend!