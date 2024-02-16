From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Free Julian Assange. Defend a Free Press! We are ALL Julian Assange.
Date:
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Harry Bridges Plaza, across from SF Ferry Building at the foot of Market Street
FREE JULIAN ASSANGE
Day X is here! Assange's Final Appeal at UK High Court 20-21 Feb. 2024
Defend a Free Press! We are ALL Julian Assange.
Rally, walking meditation, banners, sidewalk chalking, flowers, music.
Journalists are being killed in Gaza in huge numbers. Journalists here in the U.S. need to speak out for press freedom. Palestinian rights activists: we support freedom for Julian Assange because we know more about Israel's apartheid and violence in Palestine due to the work of WikiLeaks.
Hosted by CODEPINK S.F. Bay Area and accomplices
contact: Cynthia Papermaster, codepinksfbay [at] gmail.com
Day X is here! Assange's Final Appeal at UK High Court 20-21 Feb. 2024
Defend a Free Press! We are ALL Julian Assange.
Rally, walking meditation, banners, sidewalk chalking, flowers, music.
Journalists are being killed in Gaza in huge numbers. Journalists here in the U.S. need to speak out for press freedom. Palestinian rights activists: we support freedom for Julian Assange because we know more about Israel's apartheid and violence in Palestine due to the work of WikiLeaks.
Hosted by CODEPINK S.F. Bay Area and accomplices
contact: Cynthia Papermaster, codepinksfbay [at] gmail.com
For more information: http://www.codepink.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 6:39AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network