View events for the week of 2/21/2024
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Media Activism & Independent Media Police State & Prisons

Free Julian Assange. Defend a Free Press! We are ALL Julian Assange.

sm_img_4518.jpeg
original image (3024x4032)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Harry Bridges Plaza, across from SF Ferry Building at the foot of Market Street
FREE JULIAN ASSANGE
Day X is here! Assange's Final Appeal at UK High Court 20-21 Feb. 2024
Defend a Free Press! We are ALL Julian Assange.

Rally, walking meditation, banners, sidewalk chalking, flowers, music.
Journalists are being killed in Gaza in huge numbers. Journalists here in the U.S. need to speak out for press freedom. Palestinian rights activists: we support freedom for Julian Assange because we know more about Israel's apartheid and violence in Palestine due to the work of WikiLeaks.

Hosted by CODEPINK S.F. Bay Area and accomplices
contact: Cynthia Papermaster, codepinksfbay [at] gmail.com
For more information: http://www.codepink.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 6:39AM
§We are ALL Julian Assange!
by Cynthia Papermaster
Fri, Feb 16, 2024 6:39AM
sm_assange_rally_sf_2.jpg
original image (1080x720)
Free Julian!
http://www.codepink.org
