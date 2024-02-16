From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Free Julian Assange. Defend a Free Press! We are ALL Julian Assange.

Date:

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Harry Bridges Plaza, across from SF Ferry Building at the foot of Market Street



Day X is here! Assange's Final Appeal at UK High Court 20-21 Feb. 2024

Defend a Free Press! We are ALL Julian Assange.



Rally, walking meditation, banners, sidewalk chalking, flowers, music.

Journalists are being killed in Gaza in huge numbers. Journalists here in the U.S. need to speak out for press freedom. Palestinian rights activists: we support freedom for Julian Assange because we know more about Israel's apartheid and violence in Palestine due to the work of WikiLeaks.



Hosted by CODEPINK S.F. Bay Area and accomplices

contact: Cynthia Papermaster,

FREE JULIAN ASSANGEDay X is here! Assange's Final Appeal at UK High Court 20-21 Feb. 2024Defend a Free Press! We are ALL Julian Assange.Rally, walking meditation, banners, sidewalk chalking, flowers, music.Journalists are being killed in Gaza in huge numbers. Journalists here in the U.S. need to speak out for press freedom. Palestinian rights activists: we support freedom for Julian Assange because we know more about Israel's apartheid and violence in Palestine due to the work of WikiLeaks.Hosted by CODEPINK S.F. Bay Area and accomplicescontact: Cynthia Papermaster, codepinksfbay [at] gmail.com