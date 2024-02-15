Defeat Biden’s Supplemental - Block the Bill! - Congress Capitol Calling Party

Date:

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Join CODEPINK Congress for our Tuesday, February 20th Capitol Calling Party! Hear productive and peaceful conversations, share resources and take action!



Now that the US Senate has shamefully passed a $95 billion gift to the weapons industry, it’s up to the people to stop the war supplemental–a supplement to our $886 billion dollar military budget– from hitting the House floor in March. The Senate bill, which sailed 1/13/24 through Congress on 2/13/24, on a 70-29 vote, includes another $14.3 billion for weapons for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, $60 billion to continue the war in Ukraine (bringing that total to $170 billion), almost $5 billion to further militarize east Asia for a confrontation with China and $9 billion in humanitarian aid to be split between Ukraine, Israel and Gaza; In other words; a few sips of water before bombs rain down.



As if that isn’t bad enough, the Senate bill also includes a prohibition against US funding for UNRWA, the lifeline for water and food to Gaza, to impose mass starvation on over two million people and a provision that allows President Biden to send unlimited weapons to Israel without the legally-required notification of Congress. We need a ceasefire and negotiated peace settlements in both Gaza and Ukraine.



Block this bill!



Featured Guests:

CODEPINK Capitol Hill Organizers

Medea & friends - Medea Benjamin is the co-founder of CODEPINK and organizer of Capitol Hill antiwar advocacy. For the past few months, Medea and a group of 20-40 peace activists have gone from one congressional office to the next advocating for a ceasefire and lifting of the siege on Gaza and no more weapons for Israel. Medea will share her insights on what she heard from members of Congress on how we can break through the bubble of disinformation and big money that envelopes them.



Nicolai Petro, professor and author, “The Tragedy of Ukraine.” - Nicolai N. Petro is Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island. As a Council on Foreign Relations Fellow (1989-1990), he served as special assistant for policy toward the Soviet Union in the U.S. Department of State. His books include: The Tragedy of Ukraine (2023), Ukraine in Crisis (2017), Crafting Democracy (2004), The Rebirth of Russian Democracy (1995), and Russian Foreign Policy (1997). He has also written for Asia Times, American Interest, Boston Globe, Christian Science Monitor, The Guardian (UK), The Nation, The National Interest, New York Times, and the Wilson Quarterly.