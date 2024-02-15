Virtual Meeting: Local Peace Economy

Date:

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Join us as we learn about the local peace economy together and support each other in cultivating Home Sweet Home in our communities!



We'll be using The Local Peace Economy Workbook as a resource to support our journeys. You can download a digital version of The Local Peace Economy Workbook for free, or you can purchase a physical copy.



These meetings will take place every other Wednesday at 5:00 PT/8:00 ET. Newcomers welcome!