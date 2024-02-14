top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/10/2024
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Fred Glass "California Labor: Yesterday & Today"

3-10-24_fred_glass_california_labor_history.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (219.0KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco CA 94109
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/91759639495?pwd=ZkViMWRyblZpRS8rTjdYSjBOTVQ2dz09
What makes California different from other states? The cultural template stamped in the Gold Rush has remained in place ever since: “Come Here, Get Rich”, a dream and location where anything is possible. Or so goes the myth. The reality is more complex. Yes, there was gold, wheat, oil, Hollywood, aerospace, Silicon Valley—recurrent gold rushes still happening today, still making some people rich. But this talk explores the path taken by the vast majority of newcomers—immigrant workers—who perpetually recompose the state’s working class and generate the wealth of the lucky few who grab California’s golden ring. The lens of California labor provides an alternative view of history, the kind that occurs when workers engage in collective action—through unions, politics, strikes, and a variety of organizing strategies seeking common ground among diverse communities to achieve economic fairness and social justice. In the current national resurgence of labor California is once again taking pride of place, with teachers, Hollywood unions, hotel workers and graduate students leading the way. Why did it happen before, and why is it happening now?

Fred Glass served as the communications director for the California Federation of Teachers for nearly thirty years. He taught night classes in labor history at City College of San Francisco until spring 2023. He wrote and directed Golden Lands, Working Hands, a ten-part video series on the history of the California labor movement, shown on public television stations in California and distributed to every public high school in the state. His book, From Mission to Microchip: A History of the California Labor Movement, was published by the University of California Press in 2016. A short animated cartoon he wrote and directed, with the voice of Ed Asner, Tax the Rich: An Animated Fairy Tale, received a million YouTube views in 2012 and was the subject of unhappy Fox News commentary. His most recent video is We Mean to Make Things Over: A History of May Day. Fred is a member of AFT Local 2121 and serves on the State Committee of California DSA.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 11:25PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code