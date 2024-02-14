From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
John Lindsay-Poland: Police Demilitarization Now!
Date:
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
What does police militarization look like in San Francisco and across California? Who does it impact? How do we change it? American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) has been supporting communities across California in advocating for police demilitarization, with the help of a new state law that is bringing to light the extent of militarized policing in our cities. Learn about this new law and its impacts across California, take a closer look at San Francisco’s police militarization, and learn what you can do to confront state violence in our communities. John Lindsay-Poland co-directs the California Healing Justice Program of the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) in Oakland, California and coordinates the Stop U.S. Arms to Mexico Project of Global Exchange. He has written about, researched and advocated for human rights and demilitarization of US policy for 40 years. He co-authored the 2022 award-winning AFSC report, "Equipped for War: Exposing Militarized Policing in California" and. From 2015 through 2019, he was deeply involved in the Stop Urban Shield coalition, a successful campaign to end an annual DHS-funded vendor show and SWAT competition by dozens of police departments in the Bay Area. He is author of the books "Emperors in the Jungle: The Hidden History of the U.S. in Panama" and "Plan Colombia: U.S. Ally Atrocities and Community Activism" (both by Duke University Press). oin Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98545906869?pwd=Rlo1dzlwUVB3ZW8vNVFrRTh2NFFXQT09
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 11:22PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network