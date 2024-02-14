top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/25/2024
San Francisco Police State & Prisons

John Lindsay-Poland: Police Demilitarization Now!

2-25-24_john_lindsay-poland_police_militarization.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (200.3KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
What does police militarization look like in San Francisco and across California? Who does it impact? How do we change it? American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) has been supporting communities across California in advocating for police demilitarization, with the help of a new state law that is bringing to light the extent of militarized policing in our cities. Learn about this new law and its impacts across California, take a closer look at San Francisco’s police militarization, and learn what you can do to confront state violence in our communities. John Lindsay-Poland co-directs the California Healing Justice Program of the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) in Oakland, California and coordinates the Stop U.S. Arms to Mexico Project of Global Exchange. He has written about, researched and advocated for human rights and demilitarization of US policy for 40 years. He co-authored the 2022 award-winning AFSC report, "Equipped for War: Exposing Militarized Policing in California" and. From 2015 through 2019, he was deeply involved in the Stop Urban Shield coalition, a successful campaign to end an annual DHS-funded vendor show and SWAT competition by dozens of police departments in the Bay Area. He is author of the books "Emperors in the Jungle: The Hidden History of the U.S. in Panama" and "Plan Colombia: U.S. Ally Atrocities and Community Activism" (both by Duke University Press). oin Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98545906869?pwd=Rlo1dzlwUVB3ZW8vNVFrRTh2NFFXQT09
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 11:22PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code