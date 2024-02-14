John Lindsay-Poland: Police Demilitarization Now!

Date:

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of SF

Location Details:

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

What does police militarization look like in San Francisco and across California? Who does it impact? How do we change it? American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) has been supporting communities across California in advocating for police demilitarization, with the help of a new state law that is bringing to light the extent of militarized policing in our cities. Learn about this new law and its impacts across California, take a closer look at San Francisco’s police militarization, and learn what you can do to confront state violence in our communities. John Lindsay-Poland co-directs the California Healing Justice Program of the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) in Oakland, California and coordinates the Stop U.S. Arms to Mexico Project of Global Exchange. He has written about, researched and advocated for human rights and demilitarization of US policy for 40 years. He co-authored the 2022 award-winning AFSC report, "Equipped for War: Exposing Militarized Policing in California" and. From 2015 through 2019, he was deeply involved in the Stop Urban Shield coalition, a successful campaign to end an annual DHS-funded vendor show and SWAT competition by dozens of police departments in the Bay Area. He is author of the books "Emperors in the Jungle: The Hidden History of the U.S. in Panama" and "Plan Colombia: U.S. Ally Atrocities and Community Activism" (both by Duke University Press). oin Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98545906869?pwd=Rlo1dzlwUVB3ZW8vNVFrRTh2NFFXQT09