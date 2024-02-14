Professor James Taylor on San Francisco's African American Reparations Advisory Committee

Date:

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of SF

Location Details:

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco at Geary Blvd

Professor Taylor will speak on the work of San Francisco’s African American Reparations Advisory Committee, which advises the Board of Supervisors, the Mayor, the Human Rights Commission, and the public on the development of a San Francisco Reparations Plan. The plan will highlight ways that City policies have harmed Black lives. It will also include specific actions to address discrimination and inequities in areas like housing, education, transit access, and food security. The Committee is comprised of 15 appointed members who work across several subcommittees.



Professor James Taylor is a nationally recognized and highly sought after race and politics expert. A full time professor of Political Science at University of San Francisco. He has published articles on subjects such as Father Divine's International Peace Mission Movement, Dr. Martin Luther King and Black Nationalism. Author of the book "Black Nationalism in The United States: From Malcom X to Barack Obama" and is currently writing a book on People's Temple. A member of San Francisco African American Reparation Advisory Committee, Professor Taylor serves as a political commentator on San Francisco, US national ,California and U S Black politics on behalf of the USF's Media Relations Office and appears regularly on San Francisco News TV with KRON 4,FOX KTVU local and ABC 7.