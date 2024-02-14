From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stockton: Hands Off Rafah Emergency Action!
Date:
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Stockton City Hall
425 N El Dorado St
Stockton, CA
425 N El Dorado St
Stockton, CA
Come out for Rafah in Stockton this Saturday at City Hall! Let the politicians know the people call for a CEASEFIRE NOW! and an end to Israel's genocide and illegal blockade of Gaza!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3RigBoLBD1/?i...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 5:05PM
