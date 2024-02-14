Stockton: Hands Off Rafah Emergency Action!

Date:

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Stockton City Hall

425 N El Dorado St

Stockton, CA

Come out for Rafah in Stockton this Saturday at City Hall! Let the politicians know the people call for a CEASEFIRE NOW! and an end to Israel's genocide and illegal blockade of Gaza!