AT&T Landlines Under Immediate Threat in California info [at] savelandlines.org) by Save Landlines!

he California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is considering a formal request by AT&T to eliminate Carrier of Last Resort (COLR) regulations that require the company to provide landline telephone service to customers in its service area. Such a move would likely mean the end of the traditional telephone network for most residents in California, a controversial policy opposed by many consumer and safety groups, who say such a move is preposterous and that landlines are needed now more than ever, as climate emergencies worsen and the digital divide grows wider.