Palestine San Francisco

Thousands at Federal Building Protest U.S. Continuing Support for Israel's Genocide of Palestine

by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
As Israel strings along Secretary of State Blinken who makes laughable claims of "progress", they continue to murder trapped Palestinians.
sm_001-04424-850_8991.jpg
original image (1805x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13) - Thousands converged on the Seventh Street Federal building to voice their anger at the US support of Israel's genocidal slaughter of Palestinians. Incredibly, Israel's crimes, with Biden's support, are getting more extreme.

Over a million Palestinians have been driven from their homes by bombing, many multiple times, and are now attempting to shelter in Rafah, in Gaza's south. In tents, wracked by starvation and disease, they are being bombed again. The planes and bombs, courtesy of Uncle Sam.

A charade of "negotiations" for a "cease-fire hostage deal" are allowing US Secretary of State Blinken to make farcical claims of "progress". As it has done for decades, Israel just strings the US along with no intention of ending the genocide.

Large public gatherings, even protests, often have a veneer of enthusiasm as people hope to see their issues addressed. Not this one. As night fell, the tone was one of anger. Palestinian flags were abundant, medical people blasted the Biden administration, Muslims held prayers, and Jews said "not in our name."

People in the Bay Area are taking responsibility for ending the carnage, they are stepping up, activism is spreading.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_002-04424-858_0730.jpg
original image (1400x1520)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_003-04424-850_9006.jpg
original image (1970x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_004-04424-850_9012.jpg
original image (1400x1580)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_005-04424-850_9016.jpg
original image (2135x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_006-04424-858_0739.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_007-04424-858_0741.jpg
original image (2219x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_008-04424-850_9039.jpg
original image (2041x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_009-04424-850_9040.jpg
original image (1959x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_010-04424-850_9042.jpg
original image (1979x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_011-04424-858_0755.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_012-04424-858_0759.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_013-04424-850_9051.jpg
original image (1960x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_014-04424-858_0766.jpg
original image (1400x1686)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_015-04424-850_9061.jpg
original image (1924x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_016-04424-850_9089.jpg
original image (1782x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_017-04424-858_0781.jpg
original image (1964x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_018-04424-850_9097.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_019-04424-850_9099.jpg
original image (1938x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 1:44PM
sm_020-04424-858_0783.jpg
original image (1839x1400)
