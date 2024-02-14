From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thousands at Federal Building Protest U.S. Continuing Support for Israel's Genocide of Palestine
As Israel strings along Secretary of State Blinken who makes laughable claims of "progress", they continue to murder trapped Palestinians.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13) - Thousands converged on the Seventh Street Federal building to voice their anger at the US support of Israel's genocidal slaughter of Palestinians. Incredibly, Israel's crimes, with Biden's support, are getting more extreme.
Over a million Palestinians have been driven from their homes by bombing, many multiple times, and are now attempting to shelter in Rafah, in Gaza's south. In tents, wracked by starvation and disease, they are being bombed again. The planes and bombs, courtesy of Uncle Sam.
A charade of "negotiations" for a "cease-fire hostage deal" are allowing US Secretary of State Blinken to make farcical claims of "progress". As it has done for decades, Israel just strings the US along with no intention of ending the genocide.
Large public gatherings, even protests, often have a veneer of enthusiasm as people hope to see their issues addressed. Not this one. As night fell, the tone was one of anger. Palestinian flags were abundant, medical people blasted the Biden administration, Muslims held prayers, and Jews said "not in our name."
People in the Bay Area are taking responsibility for ending the carnage, they are stepping up, activism is spreading.
