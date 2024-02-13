Webinar: Live from Jerusalem

Date:

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Time:

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Join Eyewitness Palestine on Saturday, February 24th at 8AM PT for our Live from Jerusalem webinar, featuring Sheikh Mousa Qous, the Executive Director of the African Community Society based in Jerusalem. Sheikh Mousa will discuss his work and life as an Afro-Palestinian living in a historically Black quarter of Jerusalem. Eyewitness Palestine Board Member, Khaled Farrag, will also be taking us on a very special virtual tour of Jerusalem! Join Eyewitness Palestine as Khaled takes us around the Old City and to the Mount of Olives. You don't want to miss this special event!



Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated.