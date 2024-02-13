From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Live from Jerusalem
Date:
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join Eyewitness Palestine on Saturday, February 24th at 8AM PT for our Live from Jerusalem webinar, featuring Sheikh Mousa Qous, the Executive Director of the African Community Society based in Jerusalem. Sheikh Mousa will discuss his work and life as an Afro-Palestinian living in a historically Black quarter of Jerusalem. Eyewitness Palestine Board Member, Khaled Farrag, will also be taking us on a very special virtual tour of Jerusalem! Join Eyewitness Palestine as Khaled takes us around the Old City and to the Mount of Olives. You don't want to miss this special event!
Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated.
Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated.
For more information: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/154e...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 9:22PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network