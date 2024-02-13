San Diego: Kids Unite for Change

Date:

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

880 Front St. and 221 W. Broadway

San Diego, CA

Join us for a special Children’s Rally on the eve of President’s Day, February 18th!

Let’s empower our kids to make their voices heard in a positive and creative way.

Parents, guardians, and friends - come support our little activists as they send a united message to the President!

Let’s inspire the next generation to recognize injustice and be engaged, compassionate, and ready to shape the future!



* For the safety and enjoyment of all participants, we kindly request that parents/guardians remain present throughout the event. Your presence ensures that your little ones have a fantastic time while maintaining a secure environment for everyone. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. *