San Diego: Kids Unite for Change
Date:
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
880 Front St. and 221 W. Broadway
San Diego, CA
Join us for a special Children’s Rally on the eve of President’s Day, February 18th!
Let’s empower our kids to make their voices heard in a positive and creative way.
Parents, guardians, and friends - come support our little activists as they send a united message to the President!
Let’s inspire the next generation to recognize injustice and be engaged, compassionate, and ready to shape the future!
* For the safety and enjoyment of all participants, we kindly request that parents/guardians remain present throughout the event. Your presence ensures that your little ones have a fantastic time while maintaining a secure environment for everyone. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. *
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/sd218
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 9:07PM
