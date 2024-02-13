top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Flight Attendants Rally Globally To Demand Living Wages & Contract For 100,000 Workers

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 7:43PM
Hundreds of flight attendants from all major unions rallied globally on February 13, 2023. At SFO they marched and spoke out abut their struggle for living wages. While the airlines are making billions they have taken pay cuts.
sm_afa_sfo_protest_2-13-24.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of flight attendants from UAL, Alaska Airlines, Air Wisconsin, Omni Air International, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Frontier Airlines and other airlines marched and rallied on 2/13/24. As part of this action, flight attendants and their supporters rallied at SFO. This was a global action at 29 other airports in the US and around the world that included the AFA, AFPA and TWU unions.

Some unionized flight attendants have been without a contract for five years and some have to be on food stamps and other government subsidies because of the refusal of the airlines to pay living wages. Others have to sleep in their cars and are not paid while waiting for flights.

The flight attendants also had support from other airline workers and CWA members.

Additional Media:
UAL AFA Flight Attendants March Against Union Busting & Join SFO Unite Here Local 2 Strikers
https://youtu.be/6cU8SlR1ar0

UAL CWA-AFA & IBT At SFO Join International Action For A Contract
https://youtu.be/iY52QtV-KDo

Contract Now! CWA AFA UAL SFO Flight Attendants, Teamsters and Other Workers Demand Contract
https://youtu.be/QfzYj3IVHkk

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ymptUku9LwM
§Flight Attendants Fed Up
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 7:43PM
sm_img_1836.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some flight attendants have not had a raise in five years and most have taken pay cuts of up to 20%. Airline workers are under the Railroad Labor Act that allow the bosses to stall negotiation and limits strikes and work actions.
https://youtu.be/ymptUku9LwM
§Flight Attendants From All Unions Joined
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 7:43PM
sm_img_1807.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
This was the first action by all flight attendant unions against the continued stalling by the airline companies.
https://youtu.be/ymptUku9LwM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code