Flight Attendants Rally Globally To Demand Living Wages & Contract For 100,000 Workers
Hundreds of flight attendants from all major unions rallied globally on February 13, 2023. At SFO they marched and spoke out abut their struggle for living wages. While the airlines are making billions they have taken pay cuts.
Hundreds of flight attendants from UAL, Alaska Airlines, Air Wisconsin, Omni Air International, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Frontier Airlines and other airlines marched and rallied on 2/13/24. As part of this action, flight attendants and their supporters rallied at SFO. This was a global action at 29 other airports in the US and around the world that included the AFA, AFPA and TWU unions.
Some unionized flight attendants have been without a contract for five years and some have to be on food stamps and other government subsidies because of the refusal of the airlines to pay living wages. Others have to sleep in their cars and are not paid while waiting for flights.
The flight attendants also had support from other airline workers and CWA members.
