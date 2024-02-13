From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento: March & Rally for Voting Rights, Poverty Justice, Living Wage & More w/ CA PPC
Date:
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
CA Poor People's Campaign
Location Details:
California State Capitol - West Steps
1128 L Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Eighteen million people in California are living with no or low income. Come on out with your demands - living wages now; quality housing, education and health care for all; guaranteed care income; end deadly systemic poverty created by policy violence.
The California Poor People's Campaign will be joining other states for a day of action to call for action to address the needs and concerns of 140 million people including 18 million in CA, poor, no/low income wealth. Poverty is the 4th leading cause of death in the US.
We won't be silent anymore!
At noon Pacific time the CA PPC will be in Sacramento for a short march and rally at the
CA statehouse. It's an all call, y'all. Bring your folks, your banners and signs, wear your t-shirts.
Our demands:
- Transform the war economy into a peace economy
- Uproot systemic poverty and racism
- Prioritize care for the people and the planet
- Stop the lie that poor people are to blame for our poverty and there's not enough for everyone to be housed, have quality food, health care and education
Help us send a message to the legislators responsible for the unrelenting policy violence that's causing unnecessary suffering and early death. See you in the streets.
FROM NATIONAL PPC WEB PAGE:
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/march2/
March 2nd – Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Statehouse Assemblies
Join us in Building a 3rd Reconstruction by demanding:
abolishing poverty as the 4th leading cause of death in the US
a living wage ($15+)
full voting rights
no more voter suppression
worker’s rights & labor rights
healthcare for all
affordable, adequate housing
and end to gun violence, profit & proliferation
clean air & water
environmental justice
fully-funded public education
just immigration laws
an end to systemic racism, white supremacy, & the extremist political agenda
There are more than 135 million poor and low-wage people in the nation, rising back towards 140 million in 2019 because of ending Covid relief.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/national-...
Clarification of Times for CA PPC March & Rally
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 5:07PM
