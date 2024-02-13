Eighteen million people in California are living with no or low income. Come on out with your demands - living wages now; quality housing, education and health care for all; guaranteed care income; end deadly systemic poverty created by policy violence.The California Poor People's Campaign will be joining other states for a day of action to call for action to address the needs and concerns of 140 million people including 18 million in CA, poor, no/low income wealth. Poverty is the 4th leading cause of death in the US.We won't be silent anymore!At noon Pacific time the CA PPC will be in Sacramento for a short march and rally at theCA statehouse. It's an all call, y'all. Bring your folks, your banners and signs, wear your t-shirts.Our demands:- Transform the war economy into a peace economy- Uproot systemic poverty and racism- Prioritize care for the people and the planet- Stop the lie that poor people are to blame for our poverty and there's not enough for everyone to be housed, have quality food, health care and educationHelp us send a message to the legislators responsible for the unrelenting policy violence that's causing unnecessary suffering and early death. See you in the streets.FROM NATIONAL PPC WEB PAGE:March 2nd – Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Statehouse AssembliesJoin us in Building a 3rd Reconstruction by demanding:abolishing poverty as the 4th leading cause of death in the USa living wage ($15+)full voting rightsno more voter suppressionworker’s rights & labor rightshealthcare for allaffordable, adequate housingand end to gun violence, profit & proliferationclean air & waterenvironmental justicefully-funded public educationjust immigration lawsan end to systemic racism, white supremacy, & the extremist political agendaThere are more than 135 million poor and low-wage people in the nation, rising back towards 140 million in 2019 because of ending Covid relief.