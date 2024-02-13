UCSC's African American Theater Arts Troupe Presents: "Clyde's"

Date:

Friday, February 23, 2024

Time:

7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Cultural Arts and Diversity Resource Center

Location Details:

UCSC Theater Arts Main Stage

A truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at reclaiming their lives. The UCSC African American Theater Arts Troupe (AATAT) and the UCSC Theater Arts program present this light-hearted play by American playwright Lynn Nottage. Playwright and a screenwriter Lynn Nottage is the first, and remains the only, woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice.