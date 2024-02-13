From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UCSC's African American Theater Arts Troupe Presents: "Clyde's"
Date:
Friday, February 23, 2024
Time:
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Cultural Arts and Diversity Resource Center
Location Details:
UCSC Theater Arts Main Stage
A truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at reclaiming their lives. The UCSC African American Theater Arts Troupe (AATAT) and the UCSC Theater Arts program present this light-hearted play by American playwright Lynn Nottage. Playwright and a screenwriter Lynn Nottage is the first, and remains the only, woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice.
For more information: https://arts.ucsc.edu/news_events/clydes-l...
