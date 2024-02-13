From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Insure our Future
Thursday, February 29, 2024
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Protest
Bay Area Climate Justice Spokescouncil
1 Post Street, San Francisco
The Bay Area climate community is planning a local action in coordination with the “Insure our Future” Global Week of Action. Together we will hold the insurance industry accountable for its role in the climate crisis. Without insurance, most new fossil fuel projects cannot go ahead and existing ones must close. This makes insurance the Achilles heel of the fossil fuel industry.
