Insure our Future

Date:

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area Climate Justice Spokescouncil

Location Details:

1 Post Street, San Francisco

The Bay Area climate community is planning a local action in coordination with the “Insure our Future” Global Week of Action. Together we will hold the insurance industry accountable for its role in the climate crisis. Without insurance, most new fossil fuel projects cannot go ahead and existing ones must close. This makes insurance the Achilles heel of the fossil fuel industry.