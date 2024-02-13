From the Open-Publishing Calendar
WorkWeek Palestinian Journalist, Victory Against Zionists In UK & UC UPTE Workers Strike
WorkWeek covers victory of UK Bristol professor David Miller, Strike of UPTE UC optometrists and Battle At Amazon RFK8
WorkWeek On Palestinian Journalist, Victory Against Zionists In UK & UC UPTE Workers Strike
WorkWeek this week hears from a Palestinian journalist Ahmed Alnaouq who is based in UK. He spoke out at a protest in front of the BBC about the role of the genocide and the role of the media. More than 23 members of his family have been murdered.
We also interview British Bristol University professor David Miller who recently won a labor tribunal decision that he had bee illegally fired for being an anti-Zionist.
We hear from UC UPTE striking optometrists who went on strike at all UC campuses on February 6 & 7. They were joined by UC AFSCME 3299 employees whose bargaining team from all the campuses were in San Francisco. They talk about the health and safety conditions putting patients in danger and the pay which does not meet their living needs.
WorkWeek On The Battle At Amazon JFK8 For A Workers Rights, A Union & Democracy
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-15-24-the-battle-at-amazon-jfk8-for-a-workers-rights-a-union-democracy
WorkWeek looks at the ongoing struggle for unionization at Amazon. The struggle for worker and union rights is growing in the US. One of the key struggle for workers organizing in the United States is at Amazon which has over 1 million workers in the US and around the world.
Thousands of Amazon workers have been fired for union organizing yet the US government allows billionaire owner Jeff Bezos to get away with flagrant violation and conspiracy to violate labor law.
At the New York Staten Island Amazon JFK8 warehouse workers were able to organize the Amazon Labor Union and successfully won a union vote for representation.
WorkWeek interviews ALU Vice president Michelle Valentin Nieves about the conditions at the facility, how they were able to organize and the fight for democracy in their newly formed union.
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
