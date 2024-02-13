top
Palestine San Francisco

Biden-Netanyahu War Crimes Protested at the Embarcadero

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
Noise, graffiti. and shouts of "genocide Joe" at Harry Bridges Plaza greet downtown workers at end of day
sm_001--04324-858_0699.jpg
original image (1945x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12) - As another day brings the violent deaths of dozens of men, women and children by explosion, falling buildings, incineration, starvation and disease, President Biden notes that it is "over the top" as he sends more billions in weapons for Israel to continue the slaughter.

It is inconceivable that Biden does not know that Netanyahu intends to either kill or drive out of Palestine every last Palestinian, that he has never harbored any thought of a peaceful accommodation with those whose land the Zionists have conquered.

The Holocaust Biden and Netanyahu are perpetrating will also be a calamity for Jews throughout the world. As Zionists exploit the persecution Jews have suffered throughout the ages to justify their crimes against Palestinians, distinctions between Israelis and Jews will not occur to many as the whirlwind of hatred descends on the people of Israel. Netanyahu continues what Hitler began.

Decent people everywhere are continuing to protest. Next action is tomorrow at the SF Federal building at 5:30 PM.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_002--04324-858_0666.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_003--04324-858_0669.jpg
original image (1400x1422)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_004--04324-850_8912.jpg
original image (1400x1969)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_005--04324-850_8918.jpg
original image (1797x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_006--04324-850_8920.jpg
original image (2096x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_007--04324-858_0670.jpg
original image (1400x1683)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_008--04324-858_0671.jpg
original image (1575x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_009--04324-850_8924.jpg
original image (1983x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_010--04324-858_0681.jpg
original image (1437x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_011--04324-850_8930.jpg
original image (1890x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_012--04324-850_8934.jpg
original image (1962x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_013--04324-850_8937.jpg
original image (1977x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_014--04324-850_8942.jpg
original image (1528x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_015--04324-858_0689.jpg
original image (1817x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_016--04324-858_0692.jpg
original image (1744x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_017--04324-850_8959.jpg
original image (1664x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_018--04324-858_0708.jpg
original image (1516x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_019--04324-850_8968.jpg
original image (1825x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 13, 2024 12:33AM
sm_020--04324-850_8985.jpg
original image (1875x1400)
