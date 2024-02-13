From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Biden-Netanyahu War Crimes Protested at the Embarcadero
Noise, graffiti. and shouts of "genocide Joe" at Harry Bridges Plaza greet downtown workers at end of day
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12) - As another day brings the violent deaths of dozens of men, women and children by explosion, falling buildings, incineration, starvation and disease, President Biden notes that it is "over the top" as he sends more billions in weapons for Israel to continue the slaughter.
It is inconceivable that Biden does not know that Netanyahu intends to either kill or drive out of Palestine every last Palestinian, that he has never harbored any thought of a peaceful accommodation with those whose land the Zionists have conquered.
The Holocaust Biden and Netanyahu are perpetrating will also be a calamity for Jews throughout the world. As Zionists exploit the persecution Jews have suffered throughout the ages to justify their crimes against Palestinians, distinctions between Israelis and Jews will not occur to many as the whirlwind of hatred descends on the people of Israel. Netanyahu continues what Hitler began.
Decent people everywhere are continuing to protest. Next action is tomorrow at the SF Federal building at 5:30 PM.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network