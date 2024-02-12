City of UC/Berkeley’s metal sculpture graffiti art wall's first opening reception! by arch

City of UC/Berkeley’s metal sculpture graffiti art wall

project had it’s first opening reception Sunday 2/11/24!!

Fun for all!! free music, free food, and beverages.

dystopian metal sculpture graffiti art walls even!!

Unarmed rentApig goons got to sport muscle,

kids got to participate,

Even the KKU.C.Kops art critics turned out!!



city of UC/Berkeley welcomes participants in this historic

artistic endeavor.

indeed, quote unnamed city officials “This is defiantly not a sickening 'gaza style' land grab.

christo aint got nothin on this! bring it on!”.



Next reception TBA...