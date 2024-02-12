top
East Bay Arts + Action Education & Student Activism Environment & Forest Defense Police State & Prisons

City of UC/Berkeley’s metal sculpture graffiti art wall's first opening reception!

by arch
Mon, Feb 12, 2024 9:38PM
City of UC/Berkeley’s metal sculpture graffiti art wall
project had it’s first opening reception Sunday 2/11/24!!
sm_pplives1.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
City of UC/Berkeley’s metal sculpture graffiti art wall
project had it’s first opening reception Sunday 2/11/24!!

Fun for all!! free music, free food, and beverages.
dystopian metal sculpture graffiti art walls even!!
Unarmed rentApig goons got to sport muscle,
kids got to participate,
Even the KKU.C.Kops art critics turned out!!

city of UC/Berkeley welcomes participants in this historic
artistic endeavor.
indeed, quote unnamed city officials “This is defiantly not a sickening 'gaza style' land grab.
christo aint got nothin on this! bring it on!”.

Next reception TBA...
§
by arch
Mon, Feb 12, 2024 9:38PM
sm_long1.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
§paint a better tomorrow...
by arch
Mon, Feb 12, 2024 9:38PM
sm_kids.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
§flex tats
by arch
Mon, Feb 12, 2024 9:38PM
sm_flex1.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
§art cant wait
by arch
Mon, Feb 12, 2024 9:38PM
sm_copsonrun1.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
§protecting free speech
by arch
Mon, Feb 12, 2024 9:38PM
sm_pigpalastine2.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
protecting free speech in iron..
