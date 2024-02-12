From the Open-Publishing Calendar
East Bay Arts + Action Education & Student Activism Environment & Forest Defense Police State & Prisons
City of UC/Berkeley’s metal sculpture graffiti art wall's first opening reception!
City of UC/Berkeley’s metal sculpture graffiti art wall
project had it’s first opening reception Sunday 2/11/24!!
City of UC/Berkeley’s metal sculpture graffiti art wall
project had it’s first opening reception Sunday 2/11/24!!
Fun for all!! free music, free food, and beverages.
dystopian metal sculpture graffiti art walls even!!
Unarmed rentApig goons got to sport muscle,
kids got to participate,
Even the KKU.C.Kops art critics turned out!!
city of UC/Berkeley welcomes participants in this historic
artistic endeavor.
indeed, quote unnamed city officials “This is defiantly not a sickening 'gaza style' land grab.
christo aint got nothin on this! bring it on!”.
Next reception TBA...
