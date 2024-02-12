From the Open-Publishing Calendar
2nd Annual Santa Cruz Cookout
Date:
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Cookout
Location Details:
Harvey West Park, 326 Evergreen St, Santa Cruz
Gather with us in the heart of Santa Cruz for an unforgettable day that honors the essence of Black culture, fosters community spirit, and looks forward to a future filled with hope and unity. The Santa Cruz Cookout is more than an event; it’s a vibrant celebration of Black life, joy, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead for our community.
Date: February 24, 2024, 2-5pm
Location: Harvey West Park, Santa Cruz
This year, we’re bringing the community together to enjoy:
* Delicious Cuisine: Savor mouth-watering BBQ and other culinary delights prepared by local Black-owned businesses, celebrating the rich flavors of our heritage.
* Live Performances: Be moved by the powerful rhythms and melodies of local Black artists and performers, showcasing the diverse talent within our community.
* Youth Engagement: Engage in fun and educational activities designed to inspire our young ones, fostering a sense of pride and belonging.
* Community Dialogues: Participate in meaningful discussions on topics that matter to us, from cultural heritage to paving the way for future generations.
* Charitable Focus: In the spirit of giving back, we’re providing free meals to families in need and highlighting local nonprofits making a difference in our community.
Special Highlights:
* Mayor’s Inauguration: Join us as the Mayor of Santa Cruz officially opens the event, reinforcing our city’s commitment to celebrating Black culture and community.
* Pie Baking Contest: Witness or participate in the joy of baking as we crown this year’s pie-baking champion, a delicious testament to our culinary traditions.
The Santa Cruz Cookout is a call to come together in support and joy, to recognize the beauty of Black culture, and to contribute to a future where everyone is empowered to thrive. Whether you’re reconnecting with old friends or making new ones, this day promises to be a memorable celebration of who we are and all that we can achieve together. Let’s Celebrate Black Life, Black Joy, and Black Futures - Together! For more information and to get involved, email ayosbanjo [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3047427892...
