Gather with us in the heart of Santa Cruz for an unforgettable day that honors the essence of Black culture, fosters community spirit, and looks forward to a future filled with hope and unity. The Santa Cruz Cookout is more than an event; it’s a vibrant celebration of Black life, joy, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead for our community.Date: February 24, 2024, 2-5pmLocation: Harvey West Park, Santa CruzThis year, we’re bringing the community together to enjoy:* Delicious Cuisine: Savor mouth-watering BBQ and other culinary delights prepared by local Black-owned businesses, celebrating the rich flavors of our heritage.* Live Performances: Be moved by the powerful rhythms and melodies of local Black artists and performers, showcasing the diverse talent within our community.* Youth Engagement: Engage in fun and educational activities designed to inspire our young ones, fostering a sense of pride and belonging.* Community Dialogues: Participate in meaningful discussions on topics that matter to us, from cultural heritage to paving the way for future generations.* Charitable Focus: In the spirit of giving back, we’re providing free meals to families in need and highlighting local nonprofits making a difference in our community.Special Highlights:* Mayor’s Inauguration: Join us as the Mayor of Santa Cruz officially opens the event, reinforcing our city’s commitment to celebrating Black culture and community.* Pie Baking Contest: Witness or participate in the joy of baking as we crown this year’s pie-baking champion, a delicious testament to our culinary traditions.The Santa Cruz Cookout is a call to come together in support and joy, to recognize the beauty of Black culture, and to contribute to a future where everyone is empowered to thrive. Whether you’re reconnecting with old friends or making new ones, this day promises to be a memorable celebration of who we are and all that we can achieve together. Let’s Celebrate Black Life, Black Joy, and Black Futures - Together! For more information and to get involved, email ayosbanjo [at] gmail.com