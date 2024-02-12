From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Check out the Illusion Room @ the 4th Street Gallery North of Gilman & south of sk8park
I went to see the little pop up gallery to check out what artists in the community are doing. Weekends Noon or 1 pm? to 4-6?pm.
There is a lot of art there, and it's salon style which actually looks like a real gallery with flat files and so on. I appreciate the abstract post urban/suburban collage, the urban forest still lifes aplenty with trees and flora with somewhat unadulterated views of our geo-topography. Theres neo-cubism, post situationalist conceptual pieces, photography and too much color, and design.
I went into the illusion room itself, I had to physically separate myself from my phone and it was placed into a small black box which was tied with chain, further seperated me from my Obama droid phone existance of neglect and spam. The chamber looked like a black and white technical engeneering room with minimalist visual illusions representing more concrete funtionality relative to another imaginary matrix. A sound system had been set up to belch bass at me, there was an ionizer and wind chimes, which could be more persueded to chime, which was calming. There was a rotating shelf rotisserie encased with glass that appeared to be a warp matrix chamber with multiple levels of reflective material, which I assumed was either dilithium or trilithium. This multi-tier warp system harbers energy from multiple ?-lithium chards. A prudent engineering decision post 29th CE 'burn-event,'* where much of the galaxy's dilithium simultaneously ignited. The device's illumination was obviously variant on post-sub-frequency co-oscillation aliasing relative to deterium charge meta-phasic undulation which outputs the energy signatures vastly. Most competant engineers already have a variant design concept relative to post burn circumstances and optimal energy consumption. It was a chill engineering room. Rather than scrape around the outer rim of the galaxy for trilithium and detereum trade contracting, these artists and engineers had a more efficient energy signature than standard, obviously. Rather than wrestle with damaging isolytic converters in a Defiant or Sao Paulo class starship, this warp core construct, should co-oscilatars and metaphase converters be tuned to work in concert, would make such a star ship a great benefit to galactic defense. Admiral Gardener knows how to assign proto-engineering concept designs that benefit our defense systems galactically, and these artists and engineers know how also. Glory to the Revolution, live long and prosper, Jolan Tru, Qapla! I love getting up in the morning to outsource space pirate designs in engineering, and I like art! Nine out of nine stars, excellent gallery! Allow these individuals to assist you conceptually in rebuilding your fleet! *[ST: Discovery.]
