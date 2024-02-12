Article deadline for Slingshot issue #140

Date:

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

slingshotcollective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 97405 - 510-540-0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART

Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, reviews, etc. for issue #140, to be published in March, 2024. Slingshot is a independent, radical newspaper distributed nationally that has been published in Berkeley since 1988. Circulation 23,000.



Email submissions to slingshotcollective dot protonmail dot com and send your material as a .doc attachment please.



You can also join article reading / collective editing March 2/3 and for those who read the articles, a meeting at 6 pm on March 3 to decide which articles are missing and which articles need revisions.



Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, labor, identity, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — Slingshot suggests you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because Slingshot only comes out every 6 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not news updates.



There's already abundant information about how bad everything is, so a key point to include is how people are fighting back, organizing, changing norms, and creating our own alternative structures so we can live more just, sustainable and joyful lives.