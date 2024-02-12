From the Open-Publishing Newswire

UCSC Cross-Union Solidarity Rally

Date:

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Time:

11:45 AM - 11:45 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Support Labor!

Location Details:

UC Santa Cruz: Meet at Stevenson Dining Hall, then march to Quarry Plaza

Stand in solidarity with all of our university workers this February 14th. All of our unions demand livable wages and respect!!! ✊