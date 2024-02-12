From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UCSC Cross-Union Solidarity Rally
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
11:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Other
Support Labor!
UC Santa Cruz: Meet at Stevenson Dining Hall, then march to Quarry Plaza
Stand in solidarity with all of our university workers this February 14th. All of our unions demand livable wages and respect!!! ✊
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2-voDwSaEj/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 11:08AM
