Two Ceasefires: A Call for Ceasefires and Negotiations in Gaza + Ukraine Online Teach-in

Date:

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

As the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine and the beginning of the 5th month of the attack on Gaza approaches, the peace movement’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza continues to grow. Perhaps this growing public support for a ceasefire in Gaza can be built on and extended to the deadly war in Ukraine where casualties are soaring and nuclear confrontation threatens.



CODEPINK, Mass. Peace Action and (other co-sponsors) invite you to this online teach-in to increase our understanding of each issue, free us from official lies, analyze present developments and propose strategies for achieving ceasefires and the beginnings of negotiations. To help us gain greater clarity on these matters we are happy to present speakers who have important information and reflections to share with us.



Speakers:



Medea Benjamin is co-founder of CODEPINK, co-author of War in Ukraine: Making sense of a senseless conflict, and one of the most prominent and daring anti-war organizers in the country.



Stephen Kinzer is an award-winning author and foreign correspondent who has covered more than 50 countries on five continents. He worked for the New York Times for over 20 years and is now a Boston Globe columnist, providing deep insight into U.S. foreign policy.



Dennis Kucinich is a former U.S. Congressman from the Cleveland area. He has a long record as a peace activist opposing forever wars and U.S. militarism.