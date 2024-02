Bay Area healthcare workers and their families are invited to join us for a kite flying social gathering. Let’s eat together and build community as we organize for a free Palestine.ACCESSIBILITY INFO: Paved pathways from parking to picnic area and to accessible/gender neutral porta potty in park.RSVP HERE: https://forms.gle/CsXVZviBtMR9QSBG8 We are inspired by the resiliency and sumud (steadfastness) of the Palestinian people, represented by kite flying. In 2011, Gaza's kids flew 15,000 kites, breaking the world record for the most kites flown simultaneously.