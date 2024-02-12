top
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Arts + Action Health, Housing & Public Services

Berkeley: Healthcare Workers for Palestine Bay Area family friendly kite flying

sm_hcw_for_palestine_family_friendly_kite_flight.jpg
original image (663x822)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Cesar Chavez Park
11 Spinnaker Way
Berkeley, CA
Bay Area healthcare workers and their families are invited to join us for a kite flying social gathering. Let’s eat together and build community as we organize for a free Palestine.

ACCESSIBILITY INFO: Paved pathways from parking to picnic area and to accessible/gender neutral porta potty in park.

RSVP HERE: https://forms.gle/CsXVZviBtMR9QSBG8

We are inspired by the resiliency and sumud (steadfastness) of the Palestinian people, represented by kite flying. In 2011, Gaza's kids flew 15,000 kites, breaking the world record for the most kites flown simultaneously.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/hcw4palestinebay...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 9:51AM
